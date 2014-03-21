People use a staircase next to a corporate branch office of Axis Bank in New Delhi July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

MUMBAI Shares in Axis Bank Ltd(AXBK.NS) fell after the government launched an offer to sell up to a 9 percent stake in India's third-largest private-sector bank by assets to raise up to $935 million.

Axis Bank shares were down nearly 1 percent, compared with a 0.4 percent gain in the broader Nifty. Axis shares touched a low of 1,322.1 rupees earlier in the day.

