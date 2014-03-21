MUMBAI, March 21 Shares in Axis Bank Ltd fell as much as 2.6 percent after the Indian government launched an offer to sell up to a 9 percent stake in India's third-largest private-sector bank by assets to raise up to $935 million.

Axis Bank shares were down 1.9 percent, compared with a 0.3 percent gain in the broader NSE index. Axis shares touched a low of 1,322.1 rupees earlier in the day. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)