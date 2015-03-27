(Adds share market reaction, background on prior Canon
STOCKHOLM, March 27 Hedge fund Elliott
Management disclosed a 7.5 percent stake in Swedish surveillance
camera maker Axis AB, potentially raising pressure on
Japan's Canon Inc to raise its bid for the firm.
Axis shares rose as high as 343.10 crowns on Friday morning
after the disclosure, above the 340 crown price Canon offered
when it launched its bid in February to buy all Axis shares.
That represented a nearly 50 percent premium to the share price
at the time.
Axis shares pulled back to 340.2 crowns during Friday trade,
however, while Canon shares traded in Tokyo closed up 1.3
percent on Friday at 4,253 yen, their highest close in more than
four years and outperforming a 1 percent drop in Tokyo's
benchmark Nikkei average.
One banker said it was expected that Canon would have
prepared for the possibility of a fund actively manoeuvring for
a higher price.
When Canon launched its takeover of Dutch copier maker Oce
in 2009, it eventually sweetened its price for shares owned by
Orbis Portfolio Management after the fund opposed the deal.
The Axis acquisition is contingent on Canon taking over more
than 90 percent of the Swedish company's shares.
Canon, the world's biggest camera maker, is aiming to expand
in the video surveillance market - a fast-growing sector that it
hopes can make up for flagging sales of digital cameras.
Elliott's stake was disclosed in a filing with Sweden's
Financial Supervisory Authority. The fund did not immediately
respond to a request for comment on its intentions. Canon also
declined to comment.
($1 = 8.5871 Swedish crowns)
