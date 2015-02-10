TOKYO Feb 10 Japan's Canon Inc said on Tuesday that it is launching a tender offer to buy all of Sweden's Axis AB for about 23.6 billion crowns, or about 333.7 billion yen ($2.8 billion).

The board of Axis, a network video solutions company, has decided to support the offer, the Japanese camera maker said in a statement. ($1 = 118.5700 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)