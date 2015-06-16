STOCKHOLM, June 16 Hedge fund Elliott Management
has moved to bring in a special examiner at Axis as
its standoff with Japan's Canon in the Swedish video
surveillance firm intensified.
In a rare move, the hedge fund proposed that a minority
auditor and a special examiner be appointed after its proposal
for a dividend to shareholders was rejected, a statement from
Axis annual general meeting showed on Tuesday.
Elliott wants the special examiner to investigate if the
board and management acted in all shareholders' best interest
after Canon's takeover offer for Axis.
Under Swedish law, shareholders with 10 percent or more of
shares can demand that a minority auditor and a special examiner
be appointed, meaning Elliott may now apply for the appointments
with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, Axis said.
Axis' board said in May it was proposing to pay no dividend
for 2014 while Elliot had proposed a payout of 6 Swedish crowns
per share.
The Japanese camera maker made a 23.6 billion Swedish crowns
($2.89 billion) bid for Axis in February, but the takeover hit a
snag after Elliott raised its stake to 10 percent.
That effectively stopped a standard squeeze-out procedure in
which Canon, once it owns more than 90 percent of Axis shares,
can forcibly acquire the rest. Canon owns 84.8 percent of Axis
shares, Thomson Reuters data showed.
($1 = 8.1613 Swedish crowns)
