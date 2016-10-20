Oct 20 Axis Insurance, a unit of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd, named Tracy Harrington Cloud senior vice president of international distribution and broker management.

Harrington Cloud had previously worked with Marsh Ltd, an insurance broking and risk management unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, as senior executive, UK Insurer Consulting Group.

Based in London, she will report to Terry Wood, executive vice president of Axis Insurance.

