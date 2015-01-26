Jan 25 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd and
PartnerRe Ltd have agreed to an $11 billion merger to
create one of the world's largest reinsurers, PartnerRe said on
Sunday.
The move is the latest indication that fierce competition
and falling premiums in the reinsurance sector has led market
players to consolidate. Reinsurers help insurers pay large
damage claims in exchange for part of the profit.
The combined company will have gross premiums topping $10
billion, total capitalization of more than $14 billion, and
total cash and invested assets of more than $33 billion,
according to the PartnerRe statement.
PartnerRe shareholders will own 51.6 percent of the new
company, and Axis holders, 48.4 percent, according to the
statement.
Net income at the top 31 reinsurers rose to $14 billion in
the first six months of 2014, up 12 percent from the same period
the prior year.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)