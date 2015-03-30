STOCKHOLM, March 30 Hedge fund Elliott
Management has raised its stake in surveillance camera maker
Axis AB, a disclosure notice showed on Monday, further
pressuring Japan's Canon Inc to sweeten its bid for it.
Canon's acquisition of the Axis for about 23.6 billion
Swedish crowns ($2.75 billion) is contingent on it taking over
more than 90 percent of the Swedish company's shares.
The notice from Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority
showed the hedge fund's investment vehicle Elliott Capital
Advisors now held 10.01 percent in the company and came less
than a week after it disclosed a 7.5 percent stake in Axis.
Canon in February launched a bid to buy all the Swedish
company's shares at 340 crowns apiece, a premium of nearly 50
percent to their closing price ahead of the announcement. Axis
shares were down 0.5 percent at 338.7 crowns at 1057 GMT.
The Japanese group, the world's biggest camera maker, is
aiming to expand in the video surveillance market, a
fast-growing sector it hopes can make up for flagging sales of
digital cameras.
($1 = 8.5901 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and
Tom Heneghan)