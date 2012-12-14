(Adds details on deal, government rules)
By Dinesh Nair and Janeman Latul
DUBAI/JAKARTA Dec 14 PT Axis Telekom Indonesia,
controlled by Saudi Telecom Co, is planning to sell
1,600 telecommunication towers worth around $300 million, three
sources with direct knowledge to matter said Friday.
Asian telecommunication firms from India to Indonesia are
selling their towers and other infrastructure assets to raise
cash to pay down debt or fund their expansion plans.
The Indonesian unit of the Gulf's No.1 telecommunications
operator is in talks with PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure
and PT Sarana Menara Nusantara, which are
bidding for the towers, the sources said.
"The discussions are ongoing and it is expected the
transaction will be completed by the first half of next year,"
said one of the sources with the knowledge of the plan, who
declined to be identified because the talks were not public.
The sources said proceeds from the sale will be used for
debt refinancing and investment.
Officials with Axis Telekom and Sarana Menara were not
available for comment, while Tower Bersama officials declined to
comment.
Axis was launched in 2008 and has 16 million phone and
Internet subscribers, making it a relatively small player
compared to PT Telkomsel, a unit of Indonesia's biggest mobile
operator, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, which has 110
million customers.
The deal would be the second major tower sale in Indonesia
after the nation's second-biggest mobile phone provider, PT
Indosat, sold 2,500 towers for $406 million to Tower
Bersama this year.
The latest deal, if finalised, will make either Tower
Bersama or Sarana Menara as the country's biggest independent
tower operator.
NOT REALLY CLOSED
The Indonesian government issued a regulation in 2010 to
restrict foreign ownership of tower companies to protect local
businesses, although the tower industry needs up to $8 billion
in capital expenditures annually.
However, U.S private Equity Carlyle Group was able to
buy a near 25 percent stake in tower provider PT Solusi Tunas
Pratama for about $100 million this year, structuring
the deal in such a way that it complied with the new rules.
Solusi Tunas previously bid for Indosat's towers but lost to
Tower Bersama.
Tower Bersama is controlled by Indonesia-based private
equity firm Saratoga Capital, which was founded by Edwin
Soeryadjaya and Sandiaga Uno, while Sarana Menara controlled by
Indonesia's wealthiest conglomerate, Djarum Group.
(Additional Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Andjarsari
Paramaditha in JAKARTA; Editing by Matt Driskill)