Oct 1 * Axis Bank Ltd : Espirito Santo raises to buy from neutral; cuts fair value to 1190 rupees from 1388 rupees * ICICI Bank Ltd : Espírito Santo cuts to neutral from buy; cuts fair value to 952 rupees from 1175 rupees