* Axpo could lower stake in TAP to single-digit level
* State-owned group wants to cut risk in gas market
* TAP chosen to pipe Azeri gas to Europe from 2019
ZURICH, June 30 Swiss energy group Axpo
said it could reduce its stake in the Trans Adriatic
Pipeline (TAP), which aims to carry Azeri gas to Europe, to
limit the state-owned firm's exposure to risks in the gas
market, a newspaper reported.
"We could lower our stake from currently 42.5 percent to a
single-digit participation," Axpo Chief Executive Heinz Karrer
told Swiss Sunday newspaper SonntagsZeitung, adding he wanted to
limit its costs as the project is developed.
"The project will generate further costs now. Only a small
part of them should occur at Axpo in order to keep the risks of
our commitment at a manageable level even in an extreme case,"
he said.
SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, and its partners
in the Shah Deniz II gas field including BP and Statoil
formally selected the TAP on Friday to deliver gas to
Italy from 2019, defeating the rival Nabucco West project.
Norway's Statoil also holds 42.5 percent in TAP, and
Germany's E.ON has 15 percent.
If Axpo and its partners do not find investors to finance
construction of the pipeline and have to pay for it themselves,
Axpo will have to inject "a low three-digit million amount",
Karrer was quoted as saying in the report.
He said that, despite the risks, unlisted Axpo, which is
owned by the cantons in north-western Switzerland, would not
have to raise money or increase its capital.
Axpo has said it wants to use the natural gas to power its
own gas-fired combined-cycle power plants in Italy and for sales
to selected markets in Europe.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Jane Baird)