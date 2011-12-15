MANILA Dec 15 The Philippines said on
Thursday conglomerate Ayala Corp won the auction for a
contract to develop a toll road project linking the capital to
southern provinces with a bid of 902 million pesos ($20.4
million), more than double the floor price.
Ayala Corp's bid came in ahead of South Expressway Link, a
consortium led by San Miguel Corp, which bid 608
million pesos, said Public Works Secretary Rogelio Singson.
Only the two groups passed prequalification for the auction,
and the minimum price was set at 371 million pesos.
"We declared Ayala as the winning bidder," Singson told
Reuters on phone. "We are preparing all the documents so we can
start work as soon as possible."
The project -- the first toll road venture by the Ayala
group -- involves financing, design, construction, operation and
maintenance of the Daang Hari-SLEX toll road that will link the
southern Cavite province to the South Luzon Expressway, one of
two major gateways to the capital.
It is the first of $1-billion priority infrastructure deals
the government wants to offer to investors under a
public-private partnership (PPP) programme, the centerpiece of
development goals of President Benigno Aquino's administration.
Singson said his agency was also preparing the auction of
two other PPP projects in the first quarter of 2012, including
the second phase of the NAIA expressway linking two highways to
the three terminals of Manila's main international airport at an
estimated cost of 10.6 billion pesos.
The second auction involves inviting investors to challenge
an unsolicited bid worth 21 billion pesos from the Metro Pacific
Investments Corp for the construction of an elevated
road link that will connect the two existing main expressways
linking Manila to nearby provinces to the north and south.
($1 = 44.1250 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Roshni Menon)