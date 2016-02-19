MANILA Feb 19 Philippine property firm Ayala
Land Inc said on Friday it will raise 8 billion pesos
($167.87 million) through fixed-rate bonds in March, part of a
50 billion pesos capital raising program in the next three
years.
Proceeds of the 10-year bonds will be used to fund capital
expenditures this year, Ayala Land Chief Finance Officer Jaime
Ysmael told a briefing.
The property arm of conglomerate Ayala Corp
allocated 85 billion pesos for capital expenditure this year, up
from 82.2 billion pesos in 2014.
($1 = 47.6550 Philippine pesos)
