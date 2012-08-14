BRIEF-S&P says Qatar long-term rating lowered to 'AA-'; on watch negative after six Arab countries sever ties
* revises Qatar sovereign credit outlook to creditwatch negative from negative; current rating is AA-
MANILA Aug 14 Ayala Land, the Philippines' biggest property developer, won an auction to buy the government's food terminal complex with a bid of 24.3 billion pesos ($579 million), beating two other property firms, the government's privatisation office said on Tuesday.
Ayala Land's bid was far higher than Robinsons Land Corp's offer of 14.7 billion pesos, and Empire East Land Holding's 11.2 billion pesos, said Karen Singson who heads the Privatisation Management Office overseeing the sale of government assets.
All bidders gave offers above the 10.2 billion pesos floor price for the 74-hectare state-run Food Terminal Inc.
Part of the sale proceeds will be used to finance the government's land reform program. ($1 = 41.94 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 7 U.S.-based stock funds are staging a comeback, attracting the most cash since February during the latest week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. The funds brought in $14 billion in cash during the week ended May 31, with the result driven by strong demand for equity exchange-traded funds, according to the trade group. Stock mutual funds posted $1.5 billion in outflows, while their ETF counterparts gathered $15.