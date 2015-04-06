BRIEF-1347 Property Insurance Holdings reports qtrly shr of $0.04
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter financial results
MANILA, April 6 The Philippines' Ayala Land Inc said on Monday it bought a minority stake in Malaysian property developer GW Plastics Holdings Bhd, expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia in line with its diversification goals.
In a filing, Ayala Land said its subsidiary Regent Wise Investments Ltd acquired 9.16 percent of GW Plastics through a private placement for a total amount of 1.9 billion Philippine pesos or $42.88 million. (bit.ly/1HEK0Yx)
($1 = 44.3100 Philippine pesos) (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Michael Perry)
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter financial results
* Joseph D. Perillo appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: