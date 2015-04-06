MANILA, April 6 The Philippines' Ayala Land Inc said on Monday it bought a minority stake in Malaysian property developer GW Plastics Holdings Bhd, expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia in line with its diversification goals.

In a filing, Ayala Land said its subsidiary Regent Wise Investments Ltd acquired 9.16 percent of GW Plastics through a private placement for a total amount of 1.9 billion Philippine pesos or $42.88 million. (bit.ly/1HEK0Yx)

($1 = 44.3100 Philippine pesos) (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Michael Perry)