SE Asia Stocks-Bide time; eyes on French elections

April 20 Most Southeast Asian stock markets posted small gains on Thursday as investors remained on the sidelines for a lack of economic cues while uncertainties around the French elections over the weekend kept global risk appetite muted. The sense of caution was exacerbated by weakness on Wall Street and overnight decline in commodity prices, especially oil. Several energy stocks in Southeast Asia had declined in the previous session as crude oil fell to a two-week low.