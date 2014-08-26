REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
MANILA Aug 26 Ayala Corp, a major Philippine conglomerate, said it plans to raise 15 billion pesos ($342 million) by issuing preferred shares for future investments in power and infrastructure projects.
The fund-raising follows a similar 10 billion peso issuance in November last year.
Ayala, which also has businesses in banking, telecommunications and electronics, said the preferred shares will be issued at 500 pesos each - the same price as its November issue.
Ayala preferred shares were trading around 503.5 pesos on Tuesday, up 0.1 percent. Its common shares were trading at 717.5 pesos, down 1 percent.
The new share issue is likely to take place towards the end of the year, Ayala Corp managing director Delfin Gonzales said in a text message.
It will have a fixed quarterly dividend rate determined by the five- or seven-year benchmark rates plus spread. They will be non-convertible to common shares and have no voting and pre-emptive rights.
BPI Capital Corp is the issue manager.
(1 US dollar = 43.8150 Philippine peso) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
