HONG KONG, July 10 Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp is seeking to raise about $250 million by selling shares in real estate developer Ayala Land in a block deal launched on Tuesday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the plans.

Ayala Corp is offering 530 million shares of the country's biggest property developer at a price range of 19.8 pesos to 20.20 pesos ($0.48), said the source, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. ($1 = 41.9600 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ryan Woo)