BRIEF-Italy's UBI prices 400 mln euro rights issue at 26.1 pct discount
* prices new rights issue of up to 400 million euros at 26.1 percent discount to theoretical ex-rights price (TERP)
HONG KONG, July 10 Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp is seeking to raise about $250 million by selling shares in real estate developer Ayala Land in a block deal launched on Tuesday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the plans.
Ayala Corp is offering 530 million shares of the country's biggest property developer at a price range of 19.8 pesos to 20.20 pesos ($0.48), said the source, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. ($1 = 41.9600 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ryan Woo)
OTTAWA, June 8 New housing prices in Canada jumped by 0.8 percent in April from March, the biggest gain in almost a year, amid keen buyer interest in the hot markets of Toronto and Vancouver, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.