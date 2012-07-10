* Ayala Land shares offered at 19.80-20.20 pesos each

* Share sale comes after 43 pct jump in Ayala Land's stock in 2012 (Adds details of share offer, Philippine stocks performance, underwriters)

HONG KONG, July 10 Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp is seeking to raise about $250 million by selling shares in real estate developer Ayala Land in a block deal launched on Tuesday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the plans.

The deal, valued at up to 10.71 billion pesos, would be the biggest stock sale in the Philippines since the $505 million IPO of GT Capital Holdings Inc in April.

Ayala Corp is looking to benefit from a 43 percent surge in Ayala Land shares since the start of the year. The country's main stock index has also gained 20 percent, the best performing benchmark in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ayala Corp is offering 530 million shares of the country's biggest property developer at a price range of 19.80 pesos to 20.20 pesos ($0.48), said the source, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. That is equivalent to a discount of 4 to 6 percent to the 21.05 pesos closing price on Tuesday.

BPI Capital, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and UBS were hired as joint bookrunners on the offer. ($1 = 41.9600 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by S. Anuradha in Singapore; Editing by Ryan Woo)