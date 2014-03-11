March 11 Full year ending Dec. 31, 2013

(in billion pesos)

Net income 12.8 vs 10.5

Core net income 14.8 vs 11.6

NOTE: Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp is the country's second most valuable conglomerate. It owns the country's biggest property firm Ayala Land Inc, second biggest telecommunications carrier Globe Telecom and most valuable lender Bank of the Philippine Islands, among other businesses.

($1 = 44.5 pesos)