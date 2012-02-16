MANILA Feb 16 The Philippines' top property developer Ayala Land Inc said it was looking to raise 10 billion pesos to 15 billion pesos ($235-350 million) via a local retail bond offer to partly finance record capital spending this year.

Ayala Land, a unit of local conglomerate Ayala Corp, also plans to offer a new batch of its "Homestarter" bonds, and prefers long-term securities for its retail offering, said chief finance officer Jaime Ysmael.

"Seven to 10 years is the sweet spot that we're looking at," he told reporters, adding Ayala Land may pick arrangers for the retail bond offer next week.

The company plans capital spending of 37 billion pesos this year, mostly for residential development, up from almost 30 billion pesos last year.

"The residential market will continue to be buoyant this year. That's our view," Ysmael said.

Ayala Land grew its full-year 2011 net profit by 31 percent to 7.14 billion pesos. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)