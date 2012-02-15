Feb 15 Full year ending Dec. 31, 2011. (in billion pesos) Net income 7.14 vs 5.46 Revenue 44.21 vs 37.81 Earnings per share (peso, basic) 0.55 vs 0.41 Note: Ayala Land Inc, the Philippines' largest property firm, is owned by conglomerate Ayala Corp. It said its 2011 net income was a record high. The firm, a builder of residential towers and enclaves, office buildings, and develops and operates malls and hotels, said it plans capital spending of 37 billion pesos this year, up nearly 24 percent from a record spending of almost 30 billion pesos a year ago. ($1 = 42.9 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)