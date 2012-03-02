LONDON, March 2 The Carlyle Group and
Vestar Capital Partners have raised 130 million pounds ($208
million) from the sale of their remaining 11.6 percent stake in
speciality chemicals company AZ Electronic Materials.
The two private equity backers said on Friday the placing of
44 million shares in AZ Electronic, launched on Thursday, had
been priced at 295 pence per share - a 1.5 percent discount to
Thursday's closing price of 299.6 pence.
They have been gradually reducing their stakes since listing
AZ Electronic, which makes chemicals for Apple's iPad
displays, in October 2010.
The sale was run by Deutsche Bank.