DUBAI Dec 1 Azadea Group, a retailer with
franchise rights for brands such as Gap, Zara
and Superdry across the Middle East, aims to raise up to
$500 million with the sale of a minority stake in the business,
sources aware of the matter told Reuters.
Based in Lebanon but with operations across the wider Middle
East, North Africa, Turkey and Pakistan, Azadea expects to fetch
between $400 million and $500 million with its offer of a 25
percent stake, two banking sources said.
Interest from local and international investors is expected
to be high, given a booming Middle East consumer sector as a
predominantly young population spends its increasing wealth.
"It's attracting overseas attention as it hits the right
spot for people who want to play in the strong macroeconomic
story of the region," one of the banking sources said.
Azadea declined to comment.
Other consumer-focused assets that have entered the market
in recent months, such as Saudi fast-food chain Kudu and Kuwait
Food Co (Americana), have drawn the likes of TPG
Capital, KKR & Co and CVC Capital Partners
to the bidding process.
Accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) worked with
Azadea to prepare the company for the divestment and has been
retained to help with the sale process, two of the sources said.
Founded in 1978 by Wassim Daher, the current chairman,
Azadea maintains a strong family presence in the running of the
business. Said Daher, one of Wassim's sons, is chief executive
while another, Hassan Daher, is managing director.
Azadea operates more than 50 franchises across through more
than 500 stores, according to its website.
(Editing by David Goodman)