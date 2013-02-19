LONDON Feb 19 AZ Electronic Materials SA : * FY total revenue of US$793.9M (up 2% at constant currencies1 * Profit after tax and basic earnings per share up 2% on a like-for-like basis * Profit after tax 134.7 million STG versus 134.1 million * Recommended final dividend of 9.1 cents per share (2011: 8.5 cents) * Expect the first half to show modest year-on-year growth.