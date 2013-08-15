LONDON Aug 15 AZ Electronic Materials,
a maker of chemicals for Apple's iPad displays and
memory chips, warned that a pick-up in demand for its products
in the second half would be softer than it expected.
The company on Thursday said it was maintaining its 2013
earnings expectations, but that its customers were being
cautious and improvement would be slower than anticipated.
Shares in the group, which have fallen 15 percent in the
last six months, dropped as much as 10 percent to a three-month
low as its outlook disappointed investors. They were trading 5.2
percent lower at 301 pence by 0706 GMT.
AZ posted a core earnings margin of 30.4 percent in the six
months to June 30, having warned in April that the metric would
dip below 30 percent in the period.
First-half core earnings (EBITDA) retreated 12 percent to
$110.7 million compared to the year-earlier period due to a
weaker sales contribution from the part of its business whose
products are used in consumer electronic devices.
"We expect modest sequential revenue growth in the second
half of the year and group margins for the full year similar to
those reported for this half-year period," the company said in a
statement.
Analysts expect the company to post core earnings of $234
million for the full-year 2013 according to a Thomson Reuters
consensus poll.