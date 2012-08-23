Aug 23 Britain's AZ Electronic Materials said its profit fell 4 percent in the first half, hurt by lower revenue at its integrated circuits materials division and increased investment in research and development.

The company, which makes specialty chemicals used to make flat screens for smartphones, tablets, PCs and TVs, said pretax profit fell to $58.5 million from $60.9 million a year earlier.

"Third quarter revenue will be around the same levels as the second quarter, with a stronger growth environment expected in the fourth quarter," the company said.

Total revenue fell 2 percent to $383.6 million in the first half, with the second quarter contributing about $200 million.

The IC materials business, which produces and sells materials used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, reported revenue of $265.8 million, down from $269.2 million a year earlier.

R&D costs went up 12 percent to $28.1 million.

The company's shares, which have gained 23 percent since the beginning of this year, closed at 304 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.