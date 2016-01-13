BAKU Jan 13 Azeri state oil fund said on Wednesday it had sold $200 million on the forex market.

"The Azeri oil fund has started selling foreign currency again this year. The first auction took place today. $200 million was sold and bought by 32 banks," SOFAZ said in a statement. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Andrew Osborn)