Japan's Abe says wants to resolve peace treaty issue with Russia
LONDON, April 29 Japan wants to resolve a territorial row that has over-shadowed ties with Russia since World War Two, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday.
BAKU/YEREVAN Nov 12 Armenia's Defence Ministry accused Azerbaijan's armed forces on Wednesday of shooting down a military helicopter belonging to Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave in Azerbaijan which is controlled by ethnic Armenians.
Three people were on board the helicopter, officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said. It was the first such incident since a ceasefire was agreed in 1994 after a war over the tiny mountainous region in the South Caucasus, but tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been rising in recent months.
Azerbaijan confirmed shooting down a helicopter. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Hasmik Mkrtchyan, Writing by Margarita Antidze and Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
LONDON, April 29 Japan wants to resolve a territorial row that has over-shadowed ties with Russia since World War Two, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday.
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.