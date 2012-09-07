* Rasmussen "concerned" over pardon of Azerbaijan murderer
* Officer was convicted of killing Armenian
* NATO: Pardon hit efforts to settle Nagorno-Karabakh
dispute
By Naila Balayeva
BAKU, Sept 7 NATO's chief accused Azerbaijan of
undermining peace efforts with its neighbour Armenia by
pardoning a soldier who had murdered an Armenian and warned the
countries on Friday they must not return to war.
NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said he was
"deeply concerned" about Azerbaijan's decision to clear Ramil
Safarov and its impact on the Caucasus Mountain countries' still
simmering dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
"There must be no return to conflict between Armenia and
Azerbaijan," Rasmussen told students during a visit to a
diplomatic academy in Azerbaijan's capital Baku. "There is no
military solution" to the dispute, he added.
Azeri President Ilham Aliyev angered Armenia and world
powers by pardoning Safarov after the army officer was
repatriated last week from Hungary, where he had served eight
years of a life term.
Safarov had been convicted of murdering an Armenian officer
during NATO-sponsored language training in Budapest in 2004.
But the 35-year-old was treated as a hero upon his return,
promoted to major and given an apartment and back pay for his
years in jail.
"I am deeply concerned by the Azerbaijani decision to pardon
Ramil Safarov. The act he committed in 2004 was a crime which
should not be glorified, as this damages trust and does not
contribute to the peace process," said Rasmussen, who was due to
meet Aliyev later on Friday.
Ethnic Armenian forces defeated Azeri troops and took
control of the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region in a war that
erupted as the Soviet Union disintegrated in 1991.
A 1994 ceasefire halted the conflict which killed 30,000
people and forced about a million, mostly Azeris, to flee.
Fighting still breaks out intermittently across the ceasefire
line and Aliyev has repeatedly said Azerbaijan may one day take
the region by force.
Countless meetings between presidents and international
mediation led by the United States, Russia and France have
brought no deal to end the dispute in the strategic South
Caucasus, a route for Westward energy exports from the Caspian
Sea area, including Azeri oil and gas.
Hungarian authorities say Azerbaijan had promised to uphold
the sentence handed down to Safarov, who entered Lieutenant
Gurgen Markaryan's room as he slept and attacked him with a
knife and axe, nearly severing his head.
Armenia has suspended diplomatic relations with Hungary, and
opponents of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban say the
decision to free Safarov was suspicious at a time when he was
trying to establish closer economic ties with energy-rich
Azerbaijan.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Andrew Heavens)