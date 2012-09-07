* Rasmussen "deeply concerned" over pardon of Azeri killer
By Naila Balayeva
BAKU, Sept 7 NATO's chief said on Friday he was
"deeply concerned" about Azerbaijan's pardon of a soldier who
had murdered an Armenian, adding it had not helped efforts to
end a territorial dispute between the neighbouring nations.
NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen warned the
Caucasus Mountain countries they should not risk returning to
war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
"There is no military solution," he told students during a
visit to a diplomatic academy in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.
Azeri President Ilham Aliyev angered Armenia and world
powers by pardoning Safarov after the army officer was
repatriated last week from Hungary, where he had served eight
years of a life term.
Safarov had been convicted of murdering an Armenian officer
during a NATO-sponsored training session in Budapest in 2004.
But the 35-year-old was treated as a hero upon his return,
promoted to major and given an apartment and back pay for his
years in jail.
"I am deeply concerned by the Azerbaijani decision to pardon
Ramil Safarov. The act he committed in 2004 was a crime which
should not be glorified, as this damages trust and does not
contribute to the peace process," said Rasmussen.
After meeting Rasmussen later on Friday, Azeri President
Aliyev defended his decision to pardon Safarov, saying it was
perfectly legal.
Safarov's repatriation "was carried out in accordance with
European conventions, and his release in accordance with
Azerbaijan's constitution," he told journalists at a joint
briefing with Rasmussen.
He added Azerbaijan wanted to resolve the Nagoro-Karabakh
dispute peacefully.
"I DON'T WANT WAR"
Armenian President Serzh Sarksyan said on Friday he also did
not want a return to war and suggested the international
community should be tougher on Azerbaijan.
"I'm a man, who has seen a war and that's why I don't war
another war, he told OSCE diplomats at a meeting in Yerevan.
Ethnic Armenian forces defeated Azeri troops and took
control of the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region in a war that
erupted as the Soviet Union disintegrated in 1991.
A 1994 ceasefire halted the conflict which killed 30,000
people and forced about a million, mostly Azeris, to flee.
Fighting still breaks out intermittently across the ceasefire
line and Aliyev has repeatedly said Azerbaijan may one day take
the region by force.
Countless meetings between presidents and international
mediation led by the United States, Russia and France have
brought no deal to end the dispute in the strategic South
Caucasus, a route for Westward energy exports from the Caspian
Sea area, including Azeri oil and gas.
Hungarian authorities say Azerbaijan had promised to uphold
the sentence handed down to Safarov, who entered Lieutenant
Gurgen Markaryan's room as he slept and attacked him with a
knife and axe, nearly severing his head.
Armenia has suspended diplomatic relations with Hungary, and
opponents of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban say the
decision to send Safarov home was suspicious at a time when he
was trying to establish closer economic ties with energy-rich
Azerbaijan.
Orban defended the decision on Friday.
"I must say that we acted not only in good faith but also in
accordance with European legal traditions, prescriptions,
culture and norms," Orban said on national radio in Hungary.
