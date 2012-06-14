BAKU, June 14 Azerbaijan and Armenia should pull
back snipers from their border areas and agree on a mechanism
for investigating incidents, the OSCE said on Thursday, in the
wake of skirmishes between the arch rivals that have killed nine
people.
The two countries have accused each other of triggering the
recent cross-border clashes which have prompted worries of a
resumption of fighting in a region criss-crossed by energy
pipelines to Europe.
The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe
(OSCE) urged both sides to show restraint and end the violence.
"The cycle of violence must stop - this conflict will not be
resolved by the use of force," said the OSCE
chairperson-in-office, Irish Foreign Minister Eamon Gilmore, at
a news conference in the Azeri capital Baku.
Clashes took place on both sides of the shared border
between the two countries as well as around breakaway
Nagorno-Karabakh, which split off from Muslim Azerbaijan with
the help of Christian Armenia when the Soviet Union collapsed.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who visited the
region last week, voiced concern the violence could lead to a
"much broader conflict". ID:nL5E8H4CSZ]
RHETORIC
War between ethnic Azeris and Armenians erupted in 1991 over
the mainly Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region. A ceasefire was
signed in 1994, but sporadic violence still flares along
Azerbaijan's border with Armenia and a frontline with
Nagorno-Karabakh.
Nagorno-Karabakh has run its own affairs with the heavy
military and financial backing of Armenia since the war, when
Armenian-backed forces seized control of the enclave and seven
surrounding Azeri districts forming a land corridor with
Armenia.
Russia, France and the United States have led years of
mediation efforts under the auspices of the OSCE.
Baku and Yerevan failed to agree at talks in June last year
and the angry rhetoric between them has worsened since then.
Foreign ministers of the two countries plan to meet again on
June 18 in Paris.
Oil-producing Azerbaijan, host to oil majors including BP
, Chevron and ExxonMobil, frequently
threatens to take the mountain enclave back by force, and is
spending heavily on its armed forces.
Azeri Foreign Minister Elmar Mamedyarov said on Thursday
Azerbaijan was ready to remove snipers from the conflict zone if
Armenia would start withdrawing its forces from the Azeri
territories.
"If Armenia does not want its soldiers to die, it should
withdraw its forces from Azeri territories," Mamedyarov told a
news conference. "If it happens, there will be no need for
snipers."