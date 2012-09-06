* Azeri soldier who killed Armenian is freed, feted after
return from Hungary jail
* Release of convict sets back efforts to resolve
Nagorno-Karabakh dispute
* Hungary's government faces criticism from Armenia and
opponents at home
* NATO chief greeted with protests in Yerevan
By Naila Balayeva and Hasmik Mkrtchyan
BAKU/YEREVAN, Sept 6 Ramil Safarov is a
convicted axe murderer, but to Elnur Gasymov, a university
student in Azerbaijan, he is a hero.
"He killed a military officer of our enemy," Gasymov said of
his countryman, sent home last week after serving eight years of
a life sentence in Hungary for killing an Armenian classmate
during a NATO-sponsored English-language course in Budapest.
Gasymov entered Lieutenant Gurgen Markaryan's room as he
slept, stabbed him several times with a knife and struck him
repeatedly with an axe, nearly severing his head.
"He will always be a hero for me," said Gasymov.
Instead of sending Safarov to prison, President Ilham Aliyev
pardoned and freed him, drawing angry protests from Armenia and
expressions of concern from the United States, Russia and the
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
The 35-year-old officer was also promoted to major and given
back pay of 45,000 manats ($56,000) for his years in jail.
For nearly two decades, the "frozen conflict" between
Christian Armenia and Muslim Azerbaijan has been punctuated by
heated rhetoric and deadly skirmishes across a cease-fire line
in a disputed patch of the Caucasus Mountains.
Now the 2004 murder and the hero's homecoming of the killer
has returned to haunt the neighbours, stirring rumblings of war
in a strategic region at the intersection of Europe and Asia.
Armenia has even suspended diplomatic relations with Hungary
for sending Safarov back to Azerbaijan. People on the streets of
the Armenian capital Yerevan are furious.
"Aliyev has given a very bad example of how to become a hero
in Azerbaijan: just murder a sleeping Armenian with an axe and
you become a hero," said housewife Lusineh Avdalyan, 32.
"The international community has now seen Azerbaijan's real
face and it's now up to it to decide what to do," said Emma
Vardanyan, a 75-year-old pensioner.
Cast in Azerbaijan as a triumph of justice and in Armenia as
an unthinkable provocation, it has severely damaged efforts to
end a territorial dispute that has resisted years of mediation
led by Russia, France and the United States.
NATO Secretary General Andres Fogh Rasmussen added his voice
to those criticising Azerbaijan.
"When I meet the Azeri president tomorrow, I'll convey to
him a very clear message that I'm deeply concerned by
Azerbaijan's decision to pardon the army officer Safarov,
because that decision damages trust," he told a news conference
during a visit to Armenia on Thursday.
"The terrible and tragic incident that happened eight years
ago was a crime and such crimes should not be glorified."
Nevertheless, he was greeted with chants of "Shame!" by a
few hundred protesters near the university where he gave a
speech, and a smaller protest was held outside the headquarters
of President Serzh Sargsyan. Demonstrators said NATO had not
done enough to demand justice.
FOES
Azerbaijan and Armenia have been foes since the last days of
the Soviet Union, when ethnic Armenian forces defeated Azeri
troops and wrested control of the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh
region from Azerbaijan's control.
A 1994 ceasefire halted the conflict with 30,000 people
killed and about a million, overwhelmingly Azeris, driven from
their homes. Countless meetings between presidents and prodding
by mediators has brought no deal to end the dispute.
"We should not return to the conflict. On the contrary,
there is a need to reduce tension, to promote peace,
reconciliation and cooperation," Rasmussen said.
That just got a lot harder, said Thomas de Waal, author on
Nagorno-Karabakh and analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for
International Peace in Washington.
"It's a really deadly blow to the negotiating process or
what's left of it," de Waal said. "You need two sides to
negotiate. I cannot see how the Armenian side will for the
foreseeable future want to sit down at the table with the
Azerbaijani side after what is a strong provocation."
Azerbaijan has dismissed criticism from Europe, Russia and
the United States and a Foreign Ministry spokesman called
Armenia's reaction "hysterical". Azeri authorities contend the
pardon was justified, saying that Safarov's family was driven
from Nagorno-Karabakh and that he faced harassment from
Armenians during the NATO English-language course in Hungary.
"His native village was occupied by Armenian forces. His
psyche was damaged," said Ganira Pashayeva, a member of the
parliament from the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan party.
"The Armenian officer offended his dignity, offended the
Azeri national flag," she said, repeating claims Safarov made at
trial. "That's why he did what he did."
The court found no evidence to support Safarov's claim that
Markaryan had insulted the flag, according to Amnesty
International. It said Safarov was seeking revenge for deaths in
the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and had said he was sorry he had
not had the opportunity to kill Armenians earlier.
Energy-rich Azerbaijan, which is host to oil majors
including BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil and
is courted by Western countries but criticised over human
rights, has spent heavily on its armed forces.
Aliyev has repeatedly assured Azeris that the government
will not wait forever for a negotiated solution and will take
control of Nagorno-Karabakh by force if necessary.
Appealing to refugees and other Azeris angry about the lost
territory and frustrated with the lack of redress, the tough
talk is also meant to warn Armenia and put the international
mediators on notice that Azerbaijan's patience is limited.
Hungarian authorities say they acted in compliance with
international law and that Azerbaijan had promised to uphold
Safarov's sentence. Opponents of Prime Minister Viktor Orban say
the decision to free Safarov is suspicious at a time when he
sought closer economic ties with energy-rich Azerbaijan.
Some 2,000 people protested outside parliament on Tuesday.
The biggest opposition party, the Socialists, wants to see
documents to determine who made the decision - and why.
"For the time being, it seems there is a serious chance that
Hungary's prime minister has let loose a convicted criminal ...
for economic gains," Socialist lawmaker Gergely Barandy said on
Thursday in comments quoted by national news agency MTI.