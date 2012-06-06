* Clinton has warned over "broader conflict"
* Violence in previous days killed eight
YEREVAN/BAKU, June 6 Azerbaijan and
Armenian-backed rebels traded accusations on Wednesday over
cross border violence that killed one person, just days after
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned it could lead to
regional conflict.
Azerbaijan and Armenia have accused each other of triggering
clashes that have now killed a total of nine people on both
sides, prompting the worries over a resumption of fighting in a
region criss-crossed by energy pipelines to Europe.
Mainly Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh, which broke away from
Muslim Azerbaijan with the help of Christian Armenia as the
Soviet Union collapsed, accused Baku of trying to infiltrate
three rebel military positions, prompting the skirmish in which
one soldier died.
"Subdivisions of the Nagorno-Karabakh army entered into a
defensive battle and threw the enemy back to their original
position. As a result of the battle on the Armenian side one
sergeant died and two men were injured," the statement from the
rebel military said.
Oil-producing Azerbaijan, host to oil majors including BP
, Chevron and ExxonMobil, frequently
threatens to take the mountain enclave back by force, and is
spending heavily on its armed forces.
Clinton, who visited Armenia on Monday, voiced concern that
the violence between Azerbaijan and Armenia could lead to a
"much broader conflict".
Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said Armenian forces had
violated a ceasefire along their shared border on two occasions
since late Tuesday, but its forces suffered no losses.
War between ethnic Azeris and Armenians erupted in 1991 over
the Nagorno-Karabakh region. A ceasefire was signed in 1994, but
sporadic violence still flares along Azerbaijan's borders with
Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.
Nagorno-Karabakh has run its own affairs with the heavy
military and financial backing of Armenia since the war, when
Armenian-backed forces seized control of the enclave and seven
surrounding Azeri districts forming a land corridor with
Armenia.
(Reporting By Hasmik Mkrtchyan and Lada Yevgrashina, Writing by
Thomas Grove)