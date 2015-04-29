BAKU, April 29 State-owned International Bank of
Azerbaijan said it raised $200 million, nearly double its
target, in a one-year syndicated loan from international
investors to use for its corporate needs.
The initial target was $125 million, the bank said in a
statement.
The lead managers were Citibank, ING, RaiffeisenBank
International and UniCredit Bank Austria.
The bank, 50.2 percent owned by Azerbaijan's Ministry of
Finance, holds 35 percent of the country's banking assets.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)