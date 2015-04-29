BAKU, April 29 State-owned International Bank of Azerbaijan said it raised $200 million, nearly double its target, in a one-year syndicated loan from international investors to use for its corporate needs.

The initial target was $125 million, the bank said in a statement.

The lead managers were Citibank, ING, RaiffeisenBank International and UniCredit Bank Austria.

The bank, 50.2 percent owned by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance, holds 35 percent of the country's banking assets. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)