BAKU Feb 2 Azerbaijan's central bank said on
Tuesday it had revoked the banking licence of Texnikabank, one
of the oil-rich nation's 10 largest lenders by assets, and
imposed temporary administration.
Texnikabank, founded in 1994, had failed to meet minimum
capital and capital adequacy requirements, besides failing to
respect its obligations to creditors, the central bank said.
"(Texnikabank) did not arrange its activity in a reliable
and prudential manner," the central bank said.
Temporary administration involves external managers
appointed by the central bank taking over the running of the
business.
The central bank is aiming to make the banking sector
stronger by taking a firmer line on weaker banks.
The number of banks working in Azerbaijan has shrunk to 36
from 43 at the beginning of this year. A financial market source
has said the number of local banks may fall to 30 this month.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Mark Potter)