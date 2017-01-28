BAKU Jan 28 The Azeri government has increased its stake in the country's largest bank to over 76 percent after injecting 600 million manats ($309 million) of additional capital, the finance ministry said in a move to shore up the lender.

Azerbaijan, an energy-dependent former Soviet republic, been grappling with an economic crisis in the wake of the fall in global oil prices that started in mid-2014.

The slowdown in the economy and sharp devaluation in the manat currency has hit banks hard, and authorities have been removing the licenses of weak banks.

A finance ministry statement said the government's stake in International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) had increased from 54.96 percent to 76.73 percent after it injected additional capital in December via a share issue.

IBA holds around a third of Azerbaijan's banking assets.

The statement said the government would continue to support IBA and take measures to improve its financial health.

"These measures will include, but are not limited to, completing the buy-out of the remaining non-performing assets of the IBA and providing further capital support to the bank in 2017 as needed," it said.

IBA said on its website that its authorized capital had increased to 1.24 billion manats after the share issue.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; and Alexander Winning; editing by Mark Heinrich)