BAKU Jan 28 The Azeri government has increased
its stake in the country's largest bank to over 76 percent after
injecting 600 million manats ($309 million) of additional
capital, the finance ministry said in a move to shore up the
lender.
Azerbaijan, an energy-dependent former Soviet republic, been
grappling with an economic crisis in the wake of the fall in
global oil prices that started in mid-2014.
The slowdown in the economy and sharp devaluation in the
manat currency has hit banks hard, and authorities have been
removing the licenses of weak banks.
A finance ministry statement said the government's stake in
International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) had increased from 54.96
percent to 76.73 percent after it injected additional capital in
December via a share issue.
IBA holds around a third of Azerbaijan's banking assets.
The statement said the government would continue to support
IBA and take measures to improve its financial health.
"These measures will include, but are not limited to,
completing the buy-out of the remaining non-performing assets of
the IBA and providing further capital support to the bank in
2017 as needed," it said.
IBA said on its website that its authorized capital had
increased to 1.24 billion manats after the share issue.
