BAKU Oct 13 The International Bank of
Azerbaijan (IBA), the country's largest and the only state-owned
bank, has closed its Islamic banking department, a senior
manager said on Tuesday.
Behnam Gurbanzade, IBA's director of Islamic banking, told
reporters the department was closed last week, but did not give
the reasons. The department started the service in April 2013.
According to Azeri media, the decision was linked to
structural changes in the bank.
"The agreements signed with international financial
institutions within the framework of Islamic banking, as well as
the bank's liabilities in this area remain in force," Yadigar
Jafarli, IBA's spokesman, told Trend news agency.
The bank's Islamic assets rose to $526 million at the end of
2014 from $160 million a year earlier. It has been offering
sharia-compliant products through an Islamic window, a practice
which allows conventional lenders to provide Islamic financial
services as long as client money is segregated from the rest of
the bank.
IBA raised $252 million through an Islamic syndicated loan
in 2014 from Al Hilal Bank, Barwa Bank, Citigroup, Dubai Islamic
Bank, JP Morgan and Noor bank.
In July Azeri President Ilham Aliyev ordered IBA to be
privatised after undergoing a clean-up to get rid of distressed
assets resulting from poor management.
IBA is the only state-owned bank in the oil-producing former
Soviet republic, with the finance ministry holding 51.1 percent.
It holds 35 percent of banking assets in Azerbaijan.
Islamic finance has developed slowly in the former Soviet
state, where an estimated 93 percent of the 9 million people are
Muslim.
