BAKU, June 3 British oil company BP will
suspend operations at Chirag, one of its platforms in the
Caspian Sea, for planned maintenance in two months,
BP-Azerbaijan's head said on Wednesday.
"After the Azeri (platform) we will stop Chirag within two
months," Gordon Birrell told reporters on the sidelines of the
annual Caspian Oil&Gas 2015 conference in Baku.
BP suspended operations at another platform in the Caspian
Sea, West Azeri, for planned maintenance on May 21 for 22 days.
Oil output from the main Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG)
oilfields operated by BP, which account for most of Azerbaijan's
output, rose to 8 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2015
from 7.9 million in the same period last year, BP has said.
Daily oil production at the ACG fields rose to an average
661,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 645,800 bpd a year ago.
Azerbaijan said total crude oil and condensate production
rose to 14.2 million tonnes in the first four months of 2015
from 13.6 million a year earlier, driven by rising oil output at
the ACG fields.
Falling output at the ACG oilfields has been a cause of
concern in Baku. Total oil output rose in 2013 for the first
time since 2011, but the decline resumed in 2014.
Azerbaijan plans to produce 40.3 million tonnes of oil and
29 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in 2015.
