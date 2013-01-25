By Dmitry Zhdannikov
| DAVOS, Switzerland
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 25 Azerbaijan has
extended the production sharing agreement (PSA) behind the Shah
Deniz gas project for an extra five years, a top official said
on Friday, in a signal of improving relations with the operator,
Britain's BP.
Azerbaijan's biggest gas field and one of the largest in the
world began producing gas in 2006 and has a production capacity
of 8 billion cubic metres a year from its first phase. Its
second phase is expected to start production in 2018 and reach
another 16 bcm in annual output.
"We have agreed to extend the Shah Deniz PSA from 2031 to
2036, and the Shah Deniz partners will now proceed with phase
2", Elshad Nassirov, vice president of the Azeri state oil
company SOCAR, told Reuters in Davos.
Relations between Azerbaijan and BP soured last year over
falling output at the BP-operated Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli
(ACG) oilfields - output that is crucial to Azerbaijan's
economy.
BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley visited Azerbaijan in December
to try to repair relations after Azeri President Ilham Aliyev
accused the company of making "false promises".
Nassirov said talks about an extension of the ACG production
sharing agreement beyond 2024 were continuing.
The partners in the Shah Deniz gas project aim to ship Azeri
gas by a new pipeline to Europe, reducing its dependence on
Russia for energy supplies. BP said this week it was targeting
2018 as the phase 2 start date.
"There is (a) green light for the building of the pipeline
for phase 2," Nassirov added in a reference to the pipeline
stage as far as Turkey.
Beyond Turkey, Shah Deniz partners BP, Statoil,
Total and SOCAR are set to choose by mid-2013 whether
to transport via the Nabucco-West pipeline into Austria or the
rival Trans-Adriatic pipeline (TAP) into Italy.
TAP's partners are EGL AG of Switzerland with 42.5 percent,
Statoil with the same sized stake, and Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas
EONGn.DE with 15 percent.
Nabucco's six equal partners are Austria's OMV AG,
Germany's RWE AG, Hungary's MOL through its
gas pipeline operator FGSZ, Turkey's Botas, BEH of Bulgaria and
Romania's Transgaz.
The Shah Deniz group has options to take a 50 percent
interest in each of the two projects.