LONDON Oct 11 Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said
oil major BP had made "false promises" about the amount
of oil it would produce from its huge fields and the country's
revenues were now short of $8 billion because of
lower-than-expected output.
He said BP had promised to sack people responsible for the
shortfall in production but had not done it yet.
"It is absolutely unacceptable... Investors who cannot stick
to their obligations and contract terms must learn lessons.
Serious measures must and will be taken," Aliyev told the
government on Wednesday, according to a text posted on his
website.