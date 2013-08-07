TBILISI Aug 7 Output from Azerbaijan's crucial
Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfields has stabilised this year
near average 2012 levels, with first-half output of 672,000
barrels a day up from 662,000 in the first quarter, official
figures confirmed this week.
A drop in production at the ACG fields, which account for
most of Azerbaijan's output, had previously raised concerns in
the former Soviet republic, which depends heavily on them for
revenue. Earlier this year, President Ilham Aliyev accused
operator BP of making "false promises"..
BP's output at ACG fell to 32.9 million tonnes in 2012, from
35.4 million tonnes in 2011, but BP and its partner state energy
firm SOCAR have been saying for much of this year that
production has stabilised.
This week they said ACG's output for the first half was down
2.4 percent on a year ago at 16.4 million tonnes in
January-June, in line with the consortium's May predictions that
total output will be 33 million tonnes this year.
In gas, the British oil major reported higher output from
the Shah Deniz field, Azerbaijan's biggest.
Azerbaijan has said its total oil production in the first
half of 2013 was 21.8 million tonnes, down 1.8 percent year on
year.
GAS OUTPUT UP
Natural gas output at Shah Deniz rose to 4.8 billion cubic
metres (bcm) in the first half of 2013 from 3.4 bcm in the same
period last year.
Shah Deniz is being developed by partners BP, Statoil
, SOCAR, Total and others.
It is estimated to contain 1.2 trillion cubic metres of gas,
and Khoshbakht Yusifzade, SOCAR's first vice president, told
reporters earlier this year its reserves could reach at least
1.5 tcm based on recent calculations.
Shah Deniz I has been pumping gas since 2006, while gas from
its second stage is expected to reach Europe by 2019.
Overall gas production in Azerbaijan rose 1.1 percent to 8.9
bcm in January-June 2013.
SOCAR expects production to rise to 28-29 bcm this year from
26.8 bcm in 2012.
The country ships its oil via five main routes: Russia's
Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, neighbouring Georgia's Supsa,
Batumi and Kulevi ports, and Turkey's Ceyhan.
It sells gas to the domestic market and to Georgia and
Turkey via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline as well as to
Russia.