TBILISI Aug 7 Output from Azerbaijan's crucial Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfields has stabilised this year near average 2012 levels, with first-half output of 672,000 barrels a day up from 662,000 in the first quarter, official figures confirmed this week.

A drop in production at the ACG fields, which account for most of Azerbaijan's output, had previously raised concerns in the former Soviet republic, which depends heavily on them for revenue. Earlier this year, President Ilham Aliyev accused operator BP of making "false promises"..

BP's output at ACG fell to 32.9 million tonnes in 2012, from 35.4 million tonnes in 2011, but BP and its partner state energy firm SOCAR have been saying for much of this year that production has stabilised.

This week they said ACG's output for the first half was down 2.4 percent on a year ago at 16.4 million tonnes in January-June, in line with the consortium's May predictions that total output will be 33 million tonnes this year.

In gas, the British oil major reported higher output from the Shah Deniz field, Azerbaijan's biggest.

Azerbaijan has said its total oil production in the first half of 2013 was 21.8 million tonnes, down 1.8 percent year on year.

GAS OUTPUT UP

Natural gas output at Shah Deniz rose to 4.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the first half of 2013 from 3.4 bcm in the same period last year.

Shah Deniz is being developed by partners BP, Statoil , SOCAR, Total and others.

It is estimated to contain 1.2 trillion cubic metres of gas, and Khoshbakht Yusifzade, SOCAR's first vice president, told reporters earlier this year its reserves could reach at least 1.5 tcm based on recent calculations.

Shah Deniz I has been pumping gas since 2006, while gas from its second stage is expected to reach Europe by 2019.

Overall gas production in Azerbaijan rose 1.1 percent to 8.9 bcm in January-June 2013.

SOCAR expects production to rise to 28-29 bcm this year from 26.8 bcm in 2012.

The country ships its oil via five main routes: Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, neighbouring Georgia's Supsa, Batumi and Kulevi ports, and Turkey's Ceyhan.

It sells gas to the domestic market and to Georgia and Turkey via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline as well as to Russia.