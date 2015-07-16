(Adds quotes, detail)
BAKU, July 16 The head of Azerbaijan's central
bank said on Thursday that he expected the manat currency to be
stable this year if oil prices average around $50 a barrel and
the situation in Azerbaijan's main trade partners is stable.
Azerbaijan is one of several former Soviet republics that
have been forced to devalue their currencies following a plunge
in oil prices and Russia's rouble.
Oil and gas account for 95 percent of Azerbaijan's exports
and 75 percent of government revenues.
"If the average oil price is in a range of $50 per barrel
and the economic situation in Azerbaijan's main trade partners
is stable, I don't see any problems for the manat's stability,"
central bank head Elman Rustamov told state television AzTV.
The central bank allowed the manat to fall by 33.5 percent
versus the dollar and 30 percent against the euro on Feb. 21.
Five days earlier, it had abandoned the manat's dollar peg and
adopted a dollar-euro basket to manage the exchange rate.
The currency's official exchange rate of 1.05 manats to the
dollar has not changed since February.
Azerbaijan's foreign currency reserves rose by $42.9 million
in May and by $89.4 million in June to $8.5 billion as of July
1. Rustamov said the central bank had received $300 million from
commercial banks in exchange for the national currency.
Rustamov said the manat's devaluation was "correct and
justified, but a difficult and unpopular move."
Analysts say the South Caucasus republic's 4.4 percent
economic growth target for this year is at risk because it
envisages oil at $90 a barrel. Brent crude is now
trading near $58 a barrel.
($1=1.05 manats)
