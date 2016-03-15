(Adds details, background)
By Nailia Bagirova
BAKU, March 15 Azerbaijan's central bank said on
Tuesday its policies had successfully calmed the Azeri foreign
exchange market and that investors and businesses are gradually
adapting to the manat's floating exchange rate regime.
The manat was freed to float in mid-December, triggering a
plunge of 35 percent against the dollar, after the central bank
burned through more than half its foreign reserves to defend the
currency as prices for the country's main export oil plunged.
"Research carried out this year has shown that a frenzy on
the foreign exchange market in Azerbaijan has been averted and
economic players are adapting step-by-step to the new regime,"
the central bank told Reuters in a written answer to questions.
The central bank has since sought to prop up the manat by
raising its key interest rate and imposing some limits on
foreign currency outflows, among other measures.
Azerbaijan is the third-biggest ex-Soviet oil producer, and
energy accounts for 75 percent of government revenues.
The December decision followed a one-off devaluation in
February 2015 when the central bank had allowed the manat to
fall 33.5 percent against the dollar following a sharp fall in
oil from record highs hit in mid-2014. Crude exporters Russia
and Kazakhstan also changed their currency policies.
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ sovereign wealth fund has been selling
forex to support the manat along with the central bank's own
interventions but this week sold only $11.9 million out of the
$150 million it had offered.
Asked why demand for SOFAZ's offer had been so low, the
central bank said that the changes in currency policy in 2015
are having "a stabilising effect on the balance of payments".
The central bank also said that trust in the manat has been
positively affected by the issuance of treasury bonds and an
increase in manat deposit rates.
The bank said its presence and volumes on the domestic forex
market would depend on the market situation.
Last month, parliament approved amendments to the 2016
budget that assumed an average oil price of $25 per barrel
rather than the $50 it was originally based on, part of a global
squeeze on oil producers caused by tumbling prices.
(Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jason Bush and
Catherine Evans)