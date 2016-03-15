BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
BAKU, March 15 A frenzy on the Azeri foreign exchange market has been averted and the market is gradually adapting to the manat's floating exchange rate regime, the Azeri central bank told Reuters in written comments.
The central bank added that changes in currency policy, in effect since last year, are stabilising the country's balance of payments.
The central bank also said that trust in the manat, the national currency, has been positively affected by the issuance of treasury bonds and an increase in manat deposit rates. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
May 18 Australian shares are seen falling for a second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors feared that White House issues might take focus off promised economic reforms. Australian share price index futures was down 1.07 percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous se