UPDATE 6-Senate Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement bill with tough debate expected
* U.S. hospital stocks sharply higher after Senate bill's release (Updates with new details, background)
BAKU May 30 Azerbaijan's central bank governor Elman Rustamov said on Tuesday that the regulator planned to consider possibility of softening monetary policy.
The discussion is planned to be held in June, he added. Rustamov also told reporters that the restructuring of some of the International Bank of Azerbaijan's debt was not expected to affect the manat currency rate. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* U.S. hospital stocks sharply higher after Senate bill's release (Updates with new details, background)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he backs efforts to quickly move legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia and Iran that passed the Senate nearly unanimously but was stalled by a procedural snag in the House.