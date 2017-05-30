BAKU May 30 Azerbaijan's central bank governor Elman Rustamov said on Tuesday that the regulator planned to consider possibility of softening monetary policy.

The discussion is planned to be held in June, he added. Rustamov also told reporters that the restructuring of some of the International Bank of Azerbaijan's debt was not expected to affect the manat currency rate. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova)