BRIEF-Capitala Finance caused notices to be issued to holders of 7.125% notes due 2021
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
BAKU May 2 Azerbaijan's central bank has decided to leave its key refinancing rate unchanged at 15 percent, the bank said on Tuesday.
The decision was made "taking into account the stability on the financial market", it said. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
JOHANNESBURG, May 26 South Africa's rand rose half a percent against the dollar on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold and played down the prospects of cheaper borrowing costs, encouraging investors in search of yield to pour money in.