BRIEF-Newnorth Projects Ltd's quarterly loss per share C$0.01
* Newnorth announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
March 4 Azerbaijan's central bank said on Friday it was raising its key refinancing rate to 7 percent from 5 percent, with immediate effect.
The previous rate had been in force since Feb 15. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
* Newnorth announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Thursday defiantly said he would not resign from office despite a Supreme Court decision authorizing an investigation into allegations he condoned bribery of a potential witness in a major corruption probe.