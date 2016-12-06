BAKU Dec 6 Azerbaijan's central bank could
revise interest rates next year if needed to preserve
macroeconomic stability, the bank's governor, Elman Rustamov,
said on Tuesday.
"In 2017, in connection with the need to achieve our
objective of macroeconomic stability and banking sector
liquidity, the central bank of Azerbaijan will increase the
scale of operations to sterilise the money supply, (and) if
necessary, interest rates will be revised," he said in
parliament.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Christian Lowe;
Editing by Alexander Winning)