MOSCOW Feb 26 If Azerbaijan's leader Ilham
Aliyev is to steer his oil exporting state out of its economic
crisis, he will have to show a resolve not in evidence during
his privileged upbringing or in the 13 years since he succeeded
his father as president.
Aliyev, 54, is confronting the biggest crisis of his
presidency after the fall in the global price of oil wiped about
a third off the value of the national currency, caused a sharp
economic slowdown and prompted outbreaks of civil unrest.
People who know Aliyev say he is a competent administrator
who has put in place important steps to contain the crisis.
But some observers say those are sticking plaster solutions,
and that the long-term answer -- real economic reform -- is
blocked by a coterie of advisors and ministers Aliyev inherited
from his father and whom he is reluctant to push out.
Prime Minister Artur Rasizade has been in the same job since
1998, when he served under Ilham Aliyev's father, Heydar. The
influential presidential chief of staff, 77-year-old Ramiz
Mehtiyev, has been in the same role since 1995.
Asked if he believed Ilham Aliyev was capable of pushing
through real change, Steinar Gil, a former Norwegian ambassador
to Azerbaijan, said: "I doubt that. If he really wanted that,
why is he keeping all these old guard people?"
"This regime has frozen," said Gil, whose country, via state
energy firm Statoil, is one of the biggest foreign
investors in Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan's ability to ride out the storm of low oil prices
will provide clues as to whether other oil producers, from
Russia to Algeria and Nigeria, can also survive their economic
crises without slipping into chaos.
HIS FATHER'S SON
Ilham Aliyev has spent most of his life in the shadow of his
father, who worked his way up from poverty to become a senior
official in the Soviet Union, then set up newly-independent
Azerbaijan as a thriving petro-state.
The younger Aliyev, like many offspring of leading Communist
Party officials, studied at the Moscow State Institute of
International Affairs. He later taught there.
After his father became Azerbaijan's president in 1993, he
was appointed to a senior role in the state oil company and made
president of the national Olympic committee, part of a gradual
process of grooming him for the highest office.
But according to people close to government circles, Aliyev
was ambivalent about the role for which he was being prepared.
One person who worked for the ruling establishment at the
time when power was gradually being handed over to the son, said
Ilham Aliyev lacked the charisma of his father.
"Ilham is a nice person, but not a great politician," the
person said at the time.
OPPORTUNITY TO CHANGE
In the final years of his rule, Heydar Aliyev signed deals
with companies such as BP and Statoil to drill for oil in
Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea.
In large part because of those oil deals and subsequent
revenue from energy exports, Azerbaijan's economy has grown
uninterrupted since Ilham Aliyev was elected president in 2003,
two months before his father's death.
In the early years of the younger Aliyev's rule, the new oil
production delivered some of the fastest economic growth rates
in the world. The slowdown now is therefore a jolt.
While the boom saw flame-shaped skyscrapers rise above the
seaside capital housing luxury apartments and a Four Seasons
hotel, many of the country's 9.5 million people remain poor.
Recent months have seen riot police use tear gas, water cannon
and batons to break up street demonstrations.
Matthew Bryza, U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan until 2012,
said Ilham Aliyev and his respected finance minister, Samir
Sharifov, had taken some important decisions.
A $34 billion sovereign wealth fund provides a cushion for
the economy, the central bank has stopped trying to prop up the
manat currency and the budget is being adjusted to take into
account the lower oil price.
"What militates against a smooth transition is that there
has not been sufficient macro-economic reform. There has been
some but not been enough diversification of economic growth or
fiscal discipline. That is the bad news."
"The good news is that those who are in favour of reform see
this as an opportunity. This provides some leverage for the
financial and economic ministries, the others, to advance
reforms," said Bryza.
However, Gil, the former Norwegian ambassador, said there
were promises of real economic reform back when he was posted in
Azerbaijan, when Aliyev senior was still president.
"It was talk then and it's talk now," he said.
"I am sure that Ilham Aliyev understands that something has
to be done. I do not think he is really capable of doing it."
(Editing by Peter Graff)